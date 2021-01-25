How to register for the COVID vaccine in Galveston County

County officials are expecting to receive about 6,000 new doses of the COVID vaccine next week.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Registration will open Monday morning for the next Galveston County Health District COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

County health officials said registration will open at 9:30 a.m. and more information can be found here.

Editor's note: The videos attached to this article are from a report on Galveston County's first mass vaccination clinic that was held on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.

Health care professionals and people over 65 or older than 18 with certain medical conditions are able to sign up to get the vaccine.

The vaccines will be administered at the Galveston County Health District in Texas City.

Galveston County health officials and county leaders held its first mass vaccination hub clinic this weekend. Appointments for Saturday’s event filled up in less than an hour.

UTMB and Galveston County Public Health District teamed up to give out more than 800 doses of the vaccine.