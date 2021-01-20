President Biden's plan to rollout COVID-19 vaccines

President Joe Biden's Administration shared how it will accomplish the ambitious goal of vaccinating 100 million people in 100 days.

HOUSTON — With a new Presidential administration comes a new plan to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. During his inauguration, President Joe Biden acknowledged the challenges the country will face right away.

“We’re entering what may be the toughest and deadliest period of the virus. We must set aside politics and finally face this pandemic as one nation,” he said.

In his first act as President, Biden paused to remember the 400,000 Americans who have died in the past year from the coronavirus.

His administration has also shared how it will accomplish the ambitious goal of vaccinating 100 million people in 100 days.

His $1.9 trillion relief package called the “American Rescue Plan” includes $20 billion to get more shots in arms faster.

A national vaccination program would fund community vaccination centers, send mobile units to hard-to-reach areas and hire 100,000 public health workers.

The Biden Administration says it will also emphasize getting minority communities and Medicaid patients access to the vaccine.