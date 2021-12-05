NRG Park to provide Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 and older starting Thursday

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said anyone 12 years and older can get their Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine between noon and 9 p.m. daily.

HOUSTON — The CDC on Wednesday accepted U.S. health advisers’ endorsement of using Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in kids as young as 12.

Several providers will begin giving the shot Thursday, including at NRG Park. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said anyone 12 years and older can now get their Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine there.

GREAT NEWS: The CDC just officially authorized 12-15 year olds to get the Pfizer vaccine and we’re ready to get it done in Harris County. Join us at NRG Park starting tomorrow 5/13 Noon-9pm daily. We’re also working with our schools. (parental consent required). — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) May 12, 2021

Parents can pre-register their children to get the vaccine at ReadyHarris.org. Appointments can also be made by calling the Harris County Public Health Vaccine Center at (832) 927-8787, or parents can drive up without an appointment to the vaccination site between noon and 9 p.m. daily.

Parents who register their children through ReadyHarris.org can choose the NRG Park location when they enter their child’s date of birth. Parents or guardians who do not accompany their child need to sign a parental consent form. If parents go to the vaccination site without an appointment, the parental consent form will be provided on site.

The CDC on Wednesday said the shots will let kids safely attend camps this summer and help assure a more normal return to classrooms next school year.