NRG opening up massive COVID-19 vaccination site on Tuesday

It's one of three FEMA sites opening up in the state

HOUSTON — Houston is getting one of three large FEMA vaccination sites across the state, and the one at NRG Stadium opens up this Tuesday.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo says the site will vaccinate 42,000 people in three weeks. People will be picked from both the Harris County and city of Houston wait list.

For the county, it’s ReadyHarris.org and here is the link for the city.

The other two locations going online will be at Fair Park in Dallas and AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Together, they will be capable of giving more than 10,000 shots a day, according to the White House.

The drive to vaccinate Americans against COVID-19 has been set back by the winter storms that have spanned the country, shutting down transportation hubs and highways.

Texas felt its impact the worse as millions were left without power due to the state's energy grid provider, Electric Reliability Council of Texas, better known as ERCOT.

But White House coronavirus adviser Andy Slavitt says it’s possible to catch up with a concerted effort.

“We as an entire nation will have to pull together to get back on track,” Slavitt told reporters at the White House coronavirus briefing.

Harris County started revamping its vaccination efforts Friday, while Houston will begin vaccines again on Saturday.