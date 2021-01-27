Need help getting a ride to a vaccination site? We found free or discounted ride options available now

Signing up for a COVID-19 vaccine requires patience. Getting to an actual vaccination site is a whole other issue for our neighbors without a vehicle.

HOUSTON — KHOU 11 is Standing For Houston by tracking down answers for people who need help getting to a COVID-19 vaccination location.

If you’re signed up and ready to get a vaccine but need help getting there, call 211. United Way Houston is teaming with Lyft, the ride-share company, to get people to and from vaccination sites. You must be able to get in and out of the vehicle on your own.

If you’re disabled, like 71-year-old Michael Blazewski, we found some options for you, too. The Air Force veteran’s only mode of transportation is his scooter.

“My electric scooter. That’s it," he said.

Blazewski rolls down Westheimer to get groceries and run errands. He hasn’t been able to find and register for a vaccination site near his southwest Houston home. So he emailed KHOU 11 this message:

"I am a 71 year old Disable American Veteran and I would like to know where I can get the Vaccine. My only means of transportation is via my electric scooter. Please HELP."

So the KHOU 11 team got to work.

Rafael Lemaitre, a spokesman for the Harris County Judge’s Office, responded to our request for transportation help, with some hope through upcoming programs. Lemaitre writes, "Vaccine supply continues to be extremely limited. However, as we begin to scale up we will begin to identify additional ways to continue to make the process efficient, fair, and equitable. For example, our new registration system does not incentivize folks who have fast internet connections. It’s prioritized and randomized to give elderly folks and working families a fair shot at being selected for a vaccine. More directly to your question, as we move forward, we are developing a strategy to go deep into communities, perhaps with mobile vaccination sites, that will make it easier to reach folks like the gentleman you describe. Remember – Harris County Public Health is only one provider for vaccines in the county, so we’ll continue to encourage folks to identify any option available to get vaccinated, including through their existing healthcare provider if they have one."

Scott Packard, Chief Communications Officer for the City of Houston’s Health Department, sent KHOU 11 an email response, too. He writes, "We’re all frustrated by the challenges presented by the initial limited supply of vaccine. Like millions of Houstonians, we anxiously await the day when supply is such that we can fully implement our vaccination plan.

"The Houston Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccination plan mirrors our testing strategy focusing on access and equity. In addition to vaccination mega sites, we offer vaccine at our health centers and multi-service centers, which are strategically located in vulnerable communities. As supply increases, we will continue partnering with community organizations such as FQHCs and local pharmacies in vulnerable communities to ensure access. In addition, we’ll offer mobile units in areas with the least access to resources. Finally, we intend to offer in-home vaccinations for those who are homebound. Of course, this is all based on adequate supply."

Until the City of Houston can get vaccines into more neighborhoods, the Harris County Area Agency on Aging is scheduling people age 65 and older for vaccinations at one of the city’s current clinic locations that’s nearest to their home and the AAA is coordinating assistance as requested.

You can call the Harris County Area Agency on Aging at (832) 393-4301.

If you’re a registered METROLift customer, you can get a ride to the vaccination site. The driver will wait for you during the appointment and then take you home. If the vaccination site is a drive-thru, the healthcare provider can even come aboard to give you the vaccine.

The eligibility requirements for METROLift and a link to the service request form can be found at the link below. The service request process cannot be completed in one day as it involves an interview of the potential client and certification from a health care professional.

Eligibility decisions are based upon information provided by healthcare professionals and the applicant’s functional abilities to navigate the fixed-route bus and rail system in accordance with the ADA.

If you’re on CHIP or Medicaid, you can request a free ride through the Texas Department of State Health Services Medical Transportation Program. The number for the Houston area is (855) 687-4786.

"City of Houston called,” said Blazewski of the phone call he received from the Area Agency of Aging. “Fortunately, through you, I now have transportation. I will be getting my vaccine on Monday. 11:20 a.m.”

Not having transportation might make you feel alone, but there is help out there.