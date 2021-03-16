Moderna COVID vaccine clinical trials in school-age kids to begin in Houston by this summer

Although children are less affected by COVID-19 than adults, Dr. Flor Munoz with Baylor College of Medicine says they still make up about 20% of cases.

HOUSTON — Moderna says the first group of young children in their pediatric clinical trial have received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The trial will test the vaccine on children between 6 months old and 11 years old. Houston will eventually be one of the cities enrolling kids in the clinical trial.

Associate professor of pediatrics - infectious diseases at Baylor College of Medicine Dr. Flor Munoz is one of the investigators in the Moderna pediatric trial, which is being planned in the Texas Medical Center.

“Those studies have not started, because as we speak, the 12 and up trial is still ongoing,” Munoz said.

She says once the adolescent trial is done, they’ll begin testing the vaccine on school-age kids between 5 and 12 years old. After that, they’ll move onto babies as young as 6 months old. Researchers want to test dosing levels and see if the vaccine is safe and effective for young kids.

Although children are less affected by COVID-19 than adults, Munoz says they still make up about 20% of cases. She says there are also many cases where children with underlying conditions have complications from the virus.

“If you don’t have full community or population vaccination, there’s always a possibility the virus can be passing from one person to the other. You cannot have immunity in the population without including all members. That would be including children as well,” Munoz said.

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson are also testing their COVID shots with adolescents.

Munoz hopes to see the first batch of data from clinical trials for that age group in the next month or two.