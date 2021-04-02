Researchers testing mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines

Mixing vaccines with longer intervals between doses would make it logistically easier for more people to be immunized quickly.

HOUSTON — The shortage of vaccines worldwide has led British researchers to study the effects of mixing COVID-19 vaccine doses.

The government-funded study launched Thursday in the UK. Participants will get one AstraZeneca shot and one Pfizer shot. The interval between doses will vary from four to 12 weeks apart.

Doctors all over the world are looking forward to the results.

“It has the potential to give us quite a bit more flexibility in how we roll out the vaccination campaign. With any campaign of this scale, the more flexibility the better,” said Dr. Linda Yancey, infectious diseases specialist with Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Why are researchers mixing AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines? They use different technology to protect against the coronavirus.

“Because these vaccines work in different ways, it has the potential to give you better coverage and potentially against more strains of the virus,” said Dr. Yancey.

If the combo successfully offers protection from the virus, mixing and matching vaccines with longer intervals between doses would make it less complicated for more people to get immunized.

The U.K. study is scheduled to last 13 months.

“We know for sure sticking with Pfizer or Moderna for both doses gives consistent high-level protection. We just don’t know if that’s going to work mixing and matching.” Said Dr. Yancey.

Dr. Yancey says it’s an intriguing idea with a lot of potential, but it’s just an idea right now.