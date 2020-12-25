Memorial Hermann will soon expand its COVID vaccine administration process

The hospital received a shipment of more than 13,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine on Wednesday.

HOUSTON — Memorial Hermann Hospital has received a shipment of the Moderna vaccine and will soon expand who gets vaccinated for COVID.

So far, Memorial Hermann had been administering the Pfizer vaccine to people in Phase 1A, which are primarily front line health care workers. On Wednesday, the hospital received a shipment of more than 13,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Beginning early next week, Memorial Hermann Hospital will expand to Phase 1B, which includes people who are considered medically vulnerable.

Vaccine recipients in Phase 1B include the following:

People 65 years of age or older

People 16 years of age or older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from COVID, such as the following: Cancer Chronic kidney disease COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies Solid organ transplantation Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher) Pregnancy Sickle cell disease Type 2 diabetes mellitus

