Memorial Hermann opens vaccine waitlist to children 12 and older

Parents who put their children on the waitlist will receive an invitation to schedule an appointment once the Pfizer vaccine is approved by the CDC and state.

HOUSTON — Memorial Hermann has opened its vaccine registration waitlist for kids 12 to 15 years old.

This comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration decided Monday to expand its eligibility for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to children in this group.

The vaccine still needs an official recommendation from the CDC advisory committee, who is expected to meet Wednesday, and state approval, but if given the OK, vaccines could be distributed as early as this week.

Memorial Hermann said that once it's approved, parents who have their children on the waitlist will receive an invitation to schedule an appointment.

NOTE: A parent or legal representative must accompany children ages 12 to 17 to their appointment.