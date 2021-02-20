Memorial Hermann opens approximately 1,000 COVID vaccine appointments

These appointments are available for this weekend.

HOUSTON — UPDATE: All slots were filled at about 10:17 a.m. Satueday.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Memorial Hermann has just opened up approximately 1,000 COVID vaccine appointments that will be available at the following locations:

EDITORIAL NOTE: The above video originally aired Feb. 19.

These appointments are available for the weekend of Feb. 20-21.

If you are 65 years of age or older, click here to complete a vaccination verification form that will confirm your eligibility for the vaccination. http://spr.ly/6186HiAMY

Appointments will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis until the available appointments are full.