The hospital system is a Texas COVID-19 vaccination distribution hub for those in Phase 1A or 1B of the state's guidelines.

HOUSTON — Memorial Hermann Health System on Tuesday announced the launch of a "digital COVID-19 Vaccination Request Form."

Note: the video in this story is from a March 8 broadcast

Those applying for a vaccination at Memorial Hermann must still be "eligible members of the community." In Texas, this means you must be in Phase 1A or 1B or work in school/childcare facilities.

"Once the online request form has been completed, individuals will be placed on a waitlist for future appointments at Memorial Hermann’s vaccination clinics," stated a press release from the hospital. "Registered individuals who meet eligibility for vaccination will be selected at random and notified when appointments are available. A link to schedule the vaccination will be sent via text message and/or email based on the communication preferences entered when completing the request form."

Memorial Hermann is scheduling the appointments as more doses of vaccine come in.

Memorial Hermann COVID vaccine registration: How to sign up

Those who qualify and are interested in completing Memorial Hermann’s COVID-19 Vaccination Request Form are invited to sign up here.

Some Texans are skipping the 1A, 1B vaccine line

Memorial Hermann's news comes the same day as reports of vaccine "line jumpers." Some people are not in the state's Phase 1A or 1B guidance and are getting vaccinated anyway. Sometimes it happens as counties and clinics look to avoid having vaccines spoil — but other times people just aren't disclosing they are not in Phase 1A or 1B.

Tensions over the so-called “line jumpers” are high as Texas scrambles to vaccinate the majority of its 29 million residents, reduce deaths and hospitalizations, and stem the spread of the virus among highly vulnerable communities of color.

Current state guidelines require recipients to be 65 or older, a front line health care worker, employed as a teacher or child care worker or medically vulnerable and older than 15. About 4.3 million people in Texas — or roughly 14% of the state’s population — have gotten at least one dose.

Who can sign up for vaccine at Memorial Hermann as of March 9

Phase 1A: Frontline healthcare workers

• Long-term care facilities

• EMS 9-1-1

• Home Health

• Outpatient

• Medical Clinics

• ER/Urgent Care

• Pharmacies

• Last Responders

• School Nurses

Phase 1B:

• Individuals 65 years of age and older

• Individuals 18* and older who have at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19 as defined by the state’s Phase 1B criteria

DHHS defines those who work in school and/or childcare operations as:

• Teachers for pre-primary, primary or secondary schools (including Head Start and Early Head Start programs);

• Staff at pre-primary, primary or secondary schools (including Head Start and Early Head Start programs);

• Bus drivers for a pre-primary, primary or secondary schools (including Head Start and Early Head Start programs); and

• Staff at licensed childcare providers.