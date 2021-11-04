Memorial Hermann opening vaccination site at UH Monday

There are 1,500 vaccination slots available. You must register for an appointment.

HOUSTON — Memorial Hermann is opening a vaccination site at the University of Houston Monday.

There will be 1,500 vaccines available to anyone 18 and older. You must register for an appointment. No walk-ins will be vaccinated.

The site will be located at the UH Football Indoor Practice Facility located at 3820 Holman St.

Vaccinations will be administered from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All those who register for this vaccination site will receive the Pfizer vaccine.

About the Pfizer vaccine:

The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for emergency use in persons aged 16 years and older. This vaccine requires two doses given 21 days apart.

Clinical trial data show that the vaccine is 95% effective at preventing COVID-19 infection starting seven days after the second dose.

Individuals will not be considered fully protected until one to two weeks after they receive the second dose. Find more information on the CDC's website.