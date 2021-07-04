Of the more than 1,700 people who received vaccinations at the site Wednesday, Centura Health said 11 patients experienced symptoms like nausea and dizziness.

DENVER, Colorado — People with vaccine appointments were turned away from the mass vaccination site at Dick's Sporting Goods Park after some recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine onsite had an adverse reaction, according to a spokesperson for Centura Health.

Of the more than 1,700 people who received vaccinations at the site Wednesday, Centura Health said 11 patients experienced symptoms like nausea and dizziness. Medical staff on site determined two individuals required additional observation and out of an abundance of caution, Centura transported them to nearby hospitals.

About 640 patients were turned away and will be automatically rescheduled for another vaccine clinic on Sunday, April 11, Centura Health said. The site will be administering Pfizer doses on Sunday, which were previously allocated and scheduled for use for Sunday’s appointments.

Officials said appointments were postponed for the rest of the day as a precaution as they investigate.

"Following the administration of the J&J vaccine and during onsite observation, we saw a limited number of adverse reactions to the vaccine," a statement from Centura Health reads.

“We’re committed to providing safe community clinics, and we are so grateful that the clinic today properly observed and helped patients with immediate side effects. We know it can be alarming to hear about people getting transported to the hospital, and we want to reassure Coloradans that the CDC and public health are closely monitoring all the authorized vaccines continually. From what we know, today’s side effects were consistent with what can be expected,” said Scott Bookman, COVID-19 Incident Commander.

“Getting a vaccine is far safer than getting severely sick with COVID-19. It’s why I got the vaccine, and why I’ve wanted my family to get it. Based on everything we know, it remains true that the best vaccine to get is the one you can get the soonest. Thank you to everyone who had to reschedule their appointments for their patience today,” said Bookman.

According to VAERS, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, there have been 10 previous reactions documented at Community Vaccine Sites prior to today. VAERS is co-managed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Providers have been administering the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine since it was authorized by the FDA. CDPHE’s vaccine data dashboard shows that almost 80,000 doses of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine have been administered in Colorado since the beginning of March..

In its first weekend of operation beginning March 27, the mass vaccination site in Commerce City experienced long lines of cars and frustrated people.

Some told 9NEWS they waited in line for as long as three hours that Sunday at the mass vaccination site at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

Those who signed up to receive a vaccine at the site were told to expect a 15- to 30-minute wait.

Centura Health, which runs the site, told 9NEWS its partner, COVIDCheck Colorado, "was unable to secure enough staffing to meet escalating vaccine volumes."

"[COVIDCheck Colorado] have adjusted their resources and are working quickly to improve wait times," said Centura Health in a statement. "Centura is committed to honoring all vaccine appoints and will not turn anyone away who scheduled a time to receive their first dose."

Johnson & Johnson said Wednesday that a batch of vaccine made by Emergent BioSolutions at its Baltimore factory, known as Bayview, cannot be used because it did not meet quality standards. It was unclear how the problem would affect future deliveries of J&J’s vaccine. The company said in a statement it was still planning to deliver 100 million doses by the end of June and was “aiming to deliver those doses by the end of May.”

The company at the center of quality problems that led Johnson & Johnson to discard 15 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine has a string of citations from U.S. health officials for quality control problems.

Emergent BioSolutions, a little-known company vital to the vaccine supply chain, was a key to Johnson & Johnson’s plan to deliver 100 million doses of its single-shot vaccine to the United States by the end of May. But the Food and Drug Administration repeatedly has cited Emergent for problems such as poorly trained employees, cracked vials and problems managing mold and other contamination around one of its facilities, according to records obtained by The Associated Press through the Freedom of Information Act. The records cover inspections at Emergent facilities since 2017.