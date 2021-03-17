People getting second dose see major delays at NRG Park's vaccination site

People tell us they waited for more than 4 hours to get their vaccine at the mega site on Wednesday.

HOUSTON — Returning patients seeking their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine were met with serious delays at the FEMA mega site at NRG Park Wednesday.

Some reported wait times of more than four hours to get their second dose. Others say they were at a standstill in line even causing major backups on the 610 South Loop.

But after hours of waiting they finally were able to get their second dose.

"We are barely getting out and its 2 p.m. so about four hours," Mayela Bou, an area resident, said.

"The feeder for 610 that was just like one hour to get on South Main," Angela Rose.

So what caused these major delays?

The Harris County Public Health Department and the Houston Health Department told KHOU 11 News weather was partly to blame. For the safety of everyone, they had to stop all operations as the storms came through the metro area.

But the second reason the county says was that lots of people just showed up without an appointment thinking they could just get their second dose without a confirmation code. This caused some major delays because those without appointments had to be turned away.

"We had to use the restroom we didn’t want to get out of line because it took 3 hours to get there it was just a whole ordeal," Rose said.

But despite the long wait people who actually had an appointment were happy they finally received their second dose.

"We happy we got freedom now. Not to be stupid but have freedom," Pate Muse said.