2 Houston-area counties open up COVID vaccines for all — what to know before you go

The locations are in Liberty and Matagorda counties.

DAYTON, Texas — Liberty and Matagorda counties have just lifted the age restrictions for people interested in getting the COVID vaccine, but there is some important information you need to know before heading getting the shot in these counties.

Liberty County vaccine appointments

In a Facebook, post, the Liberty County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security said anyone over the age of 18 can now get vaccinated.

COVID vaccination shots will be given at the Liberty Clinic at the Jack Hartel Building on Thursday until 5 p.m. or the Dayton Clinic at the Dayton Community Center Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You do not have to register for an appointment online. Registration will be done at the two sites when you arrive.

Homebound Liberty County residents can get the shot at home if they call 936-334-3219,

Matagorda County vaccine appointments

Matagorda County is having two free vaccination events Thursday and Friday at the Matagorda County Fairgrounds located at 4511 FM 2668, Bay City, TX 77414.

Anyone 16 and older can drive to the vaccination site to get a shot. No appointment is necessary, but those 65 and older and those with underlying health conditions will be given priority.

There will be two lines at the fairgrounds for vaccines. One line will be for those who had a scheduled appointment and the other will be for everyone else.

The fairgrounds will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days to administer Pfizer vaccines.

The dates for the second dose have not been yet set.

For more information on how to schedule COVID vaccines in other parts of the Houston area, click here.