LIST: Houston-area counties, hospitals to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week

The Texas Department of State Health Services is distributing more than a million vaccines to more than 1,651 providers this week.

Health officials say the increase is because of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine, which just got emergency use authorization.

It is expected to greatly expand access to COVID-19 vaccines because it is easier to store and people will be fully vaccinated with only one shot.

More than 200 providers in the Houston area will get J&J doses this week. Urgent cares, family doctors, and neighborhood pharmacies are all on the list.

Brazoria County -- 39 providers

Fort Bend County -- 47 providers

Galveston County - 8 providers

Harris County -- 87 providers

Montgomery County -- 32 providers

Walker County -- 4 providers

All have been allocated between 100 and 500 doses each.

The FEMA mega site at NRG Park is getting 13,000 doses.

Several hospitals are expecting between 1,000 and 3,000 doses. They provided information about how shots will be distributed.

UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Hospital – 3,000 J&J doses

“We plan to prioritize the JJ vaccine use for some of our outreach programs that reach the underserved communities. The easier temperature storage requirement and the need for only one visit are uniquely suited for this vaccine. As time goes along, we will find additional ways to deploy the JJ vaccine along with our other mRNA vaccines,” said Dr. Janak Patel, co-chair of the UTMB Vaccine Task Force.

MD Anderson Cancer Center – 3,000 J&J doses

“The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center has been allocated 3,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, which are scheduled for delivery next week. Those doses will be administered soon after receipt. Our clinical experts will continue to contact patients to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments based on established criteria which include: proximity to MD Anderson, the patient’s age and their phase of cancer care. As supply allows, MD Anderson will continue to expand its age range and geographic radius, while adhering to guidance from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Individuals offered a vaccine appointment will be able to see which vaccine is being offered in the clinic. An individual chooses whether to take the appointment or defer to a later time or different vaccine option. At this time, future vaccine supply remains unknown. All FDA emergency use authorized COVID-19 vaccines have been recommended by MD Anderson experts. MD Anderson is committed to safely and rapidly using all vaccines allocated to the institution,” said a spokesperson in a written statement.

Huntsville Memorial Hospital – 3,000 J&J doses

St. Luke’s Health – 2,000 J&J doses

“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine may be preferred in situations where follow-up or return for a second dose might be challenging or in locations where storage is unavailable for other vaccines,” said a spokesperson for St. Luke’s Health. “All available vaccines provide strong protection against severe COVID-19 infection and significantly reduce the likelihood of hospitalization or death. We will be utilizing all safe and effective vaccines to prevent further harm from COVID-19. We strongly urge everyone to receive any of the vaccines that are available to them. Patients who have concerns or questions can speak with their healthcare provider to get information specific to their situation.”

HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest – 1,000 J&J doses

St. Joseph Medical Center – 1,500 J&J doses

Texas Children’s Hospital – 3,000 J&J doses

A spokesperson released the following statement:

Texas Children’s Hospital will receive an allocation of 3,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to provide to our eligible patients and workforce members. We are awaiting confirmation from the State on the specific date these vaccines will arrive, and will reach out to eligible patients and workforce members directly when administration appointments are available. Due to our current allocation, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is the only vaccine which will be available at Texas Children’s next week.

We are working diligently to administer the vaccine equitably to our patients who meet the State’s 1B criteria, and in accordance with our equitable allocation framework. Per the State’s guidance, this includes patients age 16 and older with a chronic condition which puts them at risk for severe COVID-19 illness. Our goal is to provide a vaccine for all of our eligible patients.