By May, everyone who wants a COVID vaccine should be able to sign up for one.

The U.S. government is paying billions of dollars to Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for COVID vaccines for every American who wants a shot.

Since the vaccine is already paid for, it's, therefore, free, but the CDC warns that some doctors' offices and hospitals may charge an administrative fee ranging from $20 to over $100.

So what can you do if you're hit with a $100 office fee for your shot?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said if you have insurance, submit it to your provider. Preventive care should be covered by most plans.

No insurance? The Cares Act Provider Relief Fund should cover any extra charge.

CNET said grocery stores, drugstores and pop-up tents are most likely to give the shots for free.

Doctors' offices and hospitals, however, often charge administrative fees for just walking in the door -- so ask before you go.

If you end up with a bill in the mail for your shot, call the provider and your insurance company and ask if they'll waive the fee so you don't waste your money.