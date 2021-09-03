x
Vaccine

How to sign up to get the COVID-19 vaccine

55,120 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered to NRG Park this week. It's one of hundreds of providers in the Houston area receiving allocations.

HOUSTON — Texas health officials say more than a million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered to more than a thousand providers statewide this week.

There are several ways you can get a shot if you’re eligible.

Vaccine Hubs

There are 13 hubs in the Houston area, which receive the highest allocations weekly. Most require you to be in group 1A or 1B to be put on a waitlist. However, Harris County Public Health, UTMB, St. Luke’s Health, and the Fort Bend County Health Department are allowing anyone to sign up now. They’ll contact you when you’re eligible for the vaccine or if there happen to be extra shots available.

Click here to see the full list of vaccine hubs in Texas.

Check the DSHS map of vaccine providers

The Department of State Health Services has an online map that shows where first doses have been delivered recently. Doctor’s offices, urgent cares and community clinics are receiving vaccine doses now. The DSHS map includes contact information, so you can check availability yourself.

Click here to view the state’s vaccine provider map.

Click here to view the full list of vaccine providers in Texas.

Sign up through a pharmacy

Several big chains are part of the federal vaccine program. Randall’s, CVS, Good Neighbor Pharmacy, HEB, Kroger, Walmart, and Walgreens are booking appointments online for people in groups 1A or 1B. Check their websites frequently, because they open up spots when more doses arrive.

Click here to view the full list of pharmacies participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

