How to sign up to get the COVID-19 vaccine

55,120 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered to NRG Park this week. It's one of hundreds of providers in the Houston area receiving allocations.

HOUSTON — Texas health officials say more than a million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered to more than a thousand providers statewide this week.

There are several ways you can get a shot if you’re eligible.

Vaccine Hubs

There are 13 hubs in the Houston area, which receive the highest allocations weekly. Most require you to be in group 1A or 1B to be put on a waitlist. However, Harris County Public Health, UTMB, St. Luke’s Health, and the Fort Bend County Health Department are allowing anyone to sign up now. They’ll contact you when you’re eligible for the vaccine or if there happen to be extra shots available.

Check the DSHS map of vaccine providers

The Department of State Health Services has an online map that shows where first doses have been delivered recently. Doctor’s offices, urgent cares and community clinics are receiving vaccine doses now. The DSHS map includes contact information, so you can check availability yourself.

Sign up through a pharmacy