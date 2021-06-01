How many COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered at Houston hospitals?

MD Anderson and Baylor St. Luke’s have used over 80% of the shots they’ve received.

HOUSTON — The Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard shows almost a million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in Texas. However, less than half of those shots - 44% - have made it into people’s arms.

Several of the major hospital systems in the Houston area shared how many vaccines have been administered as of Tuesday.

Roberta Schwartz, executive vice president of Houston Methodist, says the health system has received around 33,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Approximately 25,000 have been administered with even more scheduled this week.

“We are not letting vaccines sit on the shelf,” Schwartz said. “We have a commitment to get those shots into arms as quickly as we can. You’ll see the vaccine we’re administering is pretty close and on track with what we are receiving.”

The Texas Department of State Health Services updates a vaccine provider map daily. It shows where and how many vaccines have been delivered across the state. Each hospital also provided the number of vaccines that have been administered. The numbers below are accurate as of Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.

Harris Health System:

Vaccine doses received: 9,325

Vaccine doses administered: 5,949

“As of this morning, we’ve received 6,825 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and have administered 5,574,” said a spokesperson for Harris Health System. “We recently received a shipment of 2,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine. We began administering those yesterday and completed 375 our first day.”

Texas Children’s Hospital:

Vaccine doses received: 12,800

Vaccine doses administered: 8,000

“Texas Children’s has administered nearly 8,000 doses to our workforce thus far, and this week, we will begin administering the required second dose to those team members who received their first vaccine,” according to a statement provided by TCH.

MD Anderson:

Vaccine doses received: 10,700

Vaccine doses administered: 8,700

MD Anderson sent the following statement to KHOU 11:

“The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center has received 10,700 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since its first allocation arrived on Dec. 14. Following today’s workforce vaccination clinic, MD Anderson will have administered Dose 1 of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to more than 8,700 of its employees. Currently available workforce vaccination clinics, which will dispense all doses received thus far, are fully booked.

MD Anderson’s clinical experts are developing guidance for timing of vaccination in cancer patients receiving active therapy. The institution also is preparing distribution plans for its patients who wish to receive vaccination through MD Anderson. Patients will be contacted by MD Anderson when vaccination appointments become available.”

Baylor St. Luke’s:

Vaccine doses received: 5,850

Vaccine doses administered: 6,043

“As of January 4, we have administered 6,043 vaccines at Baylor St. Luke’s,” said Vanessa Astros Young, a spokesperson for Baylor St. Luke’s. “We received 5,850 doses of the Pfizer vaccine as part of the initial round of allocation, but for context, the actual number of doses available is now more than 5,850 as the state has approved usage of all vaccine in each vial allowing us to now obtain 6 doses out of each vial instead of 5.”

Memorial Hermann Health System:

Vaccine doses received: more than 38,325