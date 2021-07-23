How are vaccination rates calculated?

You need to pay attention to two key factors when analyzing those numbers.

HOUSTON — When we’re talking about COVID-19 vaccination rates, you’ll sometimes find different numbers for the same areas. That's because there are different ways to calculate the vaccination rate, which is why you need to pay attention to two key factors when analyzing those numbers.

First, what’s the definition of "vaccinated?" Here in Texas, we break it down as “vaccinated with at least one dose” and “fully vaccinated.”

If you got both the Pfizer or Moderna shots or you got the Johnson & Johnson shot, you’re in the “fully vaccinated” category.

Only get one of those two-shot vaccines? Then you’re in the second group.

Of course, not getting any shots means you're unvaccinated.

The other factor is the population. Are you talking about everyone in Texas or just those 12 and older who can actually get the vaccine?

Here’s why that matters when you’re talking about vaccination rates. As of July 22, The Texas Department of State Health Services reports 12.5 million Texans are fully vaccinated. When you compare that to the state’s total population of 29 million, the vaccination rate is only 43.1 percent.

Thing is, kids younger than 12 can’t get the vaccine, so including them in the count is misleading.

When you look at the population 12 and older -- the only people eligible -- the percentage that’s fully vaccinated is much higher 51.79 percent.