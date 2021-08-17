Hundreds of Houstonians receive third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Right now, third doses are only authorized for people with compromised immune systems who received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Health Experts are expected to recommend a COVID-19 booster shot for most Americans eight months after receiving their second dose, according to the Associated Press. It would only be for people who got the Pfizer or Moderna shot.

The third COVID-19 dose was already approved for people with compromised immune systems late last week.

With the additional shot available at several places in Houston, hundreds of people who qualify have jumped at the chance to get the added protection.

Jenny McFarlane is eligible for a third shot because she received a double lung transplant almost three years ago. Her lungs gave out after living with cystic fibrosis.

“I feel nervous. I feel scared. I feel scared I’m going to get COVID and I don’t know what will happen to me if I do,” said McFarlane, president of the Pre to Post Transplant Foundation, which is a nonprofit that helps organ transplant recipients in the community. “As soon as I can, probably today, I’m going to go out and get the third dose.”

So far, the CDC has authorized third doses for people battling cancer, HIV, organ transplant recipients, people with certain immunodeficiency syndromes, and people taking immune suppressants.

Eligible patients can already make appointments through Houston Methodist, CVS, and Walgreens. Memorial Hermann Health System is administering vaccines on a walk-in basis. All ask patients to sign a form attesting to their eligibility.

“We had over 400 on the calendar on the schedules to be administered already today,” said Tesha Montgomery, VP of Operations and Patient Access for Houston Methodist.

She says Methodist is already making plans to administer third doses to the general public when it is authorized.

Health officials are expected to recommend third doses eight months after the second dose, so healthcare workers and nursing home residents could be eligible as soon as next month.

“The vast majority of the U.S. public was vaccinated in the spring. They’re not at six months yet. They still have robust immunity right now, so this is not going to be an “oh my gosh, I need to rush out and get it” situation,” said Dr. James McCarthy, Memorial Hermann Health System.

While approval for a third dose is welcome news for McFarlane, it’s tough knowing less than half of Harris County has gotten the first two doses.

“I encourage you to think about other people around you who are vulnerable - like myself and transplant recipients and cancer patients and senior citizens. Do it for them if you won’t do it for yourself,” said McFarlane.