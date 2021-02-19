Houston will resume COVID vaccine appointments on Saturday

HOUSTON — The Houston Health Department is resuming COVID vaccinations on Saturday.
The health department said they are focusing on scheduling 4,784 second-dose appointments for those who received their first dose the week of Jan. 18.
If you received your first dose between Jan. 18-23, you should receive an email or text Friday or Saturday to schedule an appointment for this weekend.
"If you don't receive a message by Saturday afternoon, contact our call center at 832-393-4220," the department wrote on Twitter.
The department said they will schedule additional second and first dose appointments next week.
COVID vaccinations were halted for several days due to the winter storm that resulted in millions of power outages and water outages. There were also a number of deaths due to the effects of the storm.
We're in for another hard round of cold weather Friday night headed into Saturday morning, but after that, we can expect temps to move to the 60s and stay there for quite some time.