Houston will resume COVID vaccine appointments on Saturday

The Houston Health Department's first priority is administering second-dose vaccines to those who received their first dose the week of Jan. 18.

HOUSTON — The Houston Health Department is resuming COVID vaccinations on Saturday.

The health department said they are focusing on scheduling 4,784 second-dose appointments for those who received their first dose the week of Jan. 18.

If you received your first dose between Jan. 18-23, you should receive an email or text Friday or Saturday to schedule an appointment for this weekend.

"If you don't receive a message by Saturday afternoon, contact our call center at 832-393-4220," the department wrote on Twitter.

The department said they will schedule additional second and first dose appointments next week.

UPDATE: If we provided your first #COVID19 vaccination from Jan. 18 to 23, you will receive a text and email today to self-schedule a second dose appointment for this weekend. If you don't receive a message by Saturday afternoon, contact our call center at 832-393-4220. #HouNews https://t.co/BteVytZQSf — Houston Health Dept (@HoustonHealth) February 19, 2021

COVID vaccinations were halted for several days due to the winter storm that resulted in millions of power outages and water outages. There were also a number of deaths due to the effects of the storm.