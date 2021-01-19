Houston to emphasize community-based vaccine sites over mega sites, send alerts with location updates

As more doses become available, Mayor Sylvester Turner says there will be fixed vaccine sites, mobile clinics and home visits for people who are homebound.

HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says the city is scaling down mega sites to make sure people in more neighborhoods have access to the vaccine.

More than 6,000 people got COVID-19 vaccines at Minute Maid Park on Saturday but some with appointments were turned away.

The City of Houston says you can now register to get an alert when more vaccines are available. Information can be shared via email, text message, phone call or push notification.

The Houston Health Department shared preliminary data on approximately 50 percent of the 27,487 doses administered as of Monday, Jan.18:

Male: 52%

Female: 47%

White: 41%

Hispanic/Latino: 22%

Black: 19%

Asian: 16%

American Indian/Alaskan Native: 0.3%

Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 0.2%

Other: 1.4%

Several factors may explain why numbers are low among groups hardest hit by the virus, including uncertainty about the vaccine.

Time to make ALL people a priority during the pandemic, especially those in, or working with vulnerable communities. https://t.co/7RCLCS9XpK — Mary Benton (@IAmMaryBenton) January 19, 2021

The Houston Health Department says it is already administering vaccines in several minority neighborhoods, including its Northside, La Nueva Casa de Amigos, Sharpstown and Sunnyside health centers, the JW Peavy Senior Center and its Acres Homes, Hiram Clarke and Magnolia multi-service centers.

The mayor says more will be done to ensure transportation isn’t a barrier to getting a vaccine.

“Because you want to make sure there’s equity in distribution. People for example, high risk populations – whether you’re in Fifth Ward, Denver Harbor, southwest Houston in the Gulfton area – we want to make sure these individuals get these vaccines as well,” said Turner.

As more doses become available, he says there will be fixed sites, drive-through vaccine sites, mobile clinics and home visits for people who are homebound.

