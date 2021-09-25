Texans partnering with Methodist to provide free COVID vaccines in exchange for home game tickets

The pop-up clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the Boys & Girls Club on Airline Drive.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are partnering with Houston Methodist to provide free COVID-19 vaccines at a Houston-area Boys & Girls Club Saturday.

Those who get vaccinated at this pop-up clinic will receive two tickets to a Houston Texans home game and an exclusive offer to attend future games this season.

The pop-up clinic is at the Boys and Girls Club located at 1520 Airline Drive.

Vaccines will be given from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pre-registration is not required and walk-ins are welcome.

Those 17 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who must sign a consent form on their behalf.