Houston Health Department opens 2 new COVID-19 vaccine sites eligible for incentive program

The new sites are at PlazAmericas and Tidwell Park. Both will open next week.

HOUSTON — The Houston Health Department is opening two new drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine sites next week to meet increased demand due to its new incentive program.

The program offers $100 gift cards for the first doses of the vaccine and $50 gift cards for second doses administered at eligible health department sites in qualifying timeframes.

One new site at PlazAmericas, 7500 Bellaire Boulevard, will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays. The site is in partnership with United Memorial Medical Center.

The second site will open Tuesday at Tidwell Park, 9720 Spaulding Street, and remain open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays to Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

The Houston Health Department said those who receive their first dose at one of the two new sites must get their second dose at the same site within 42 days to receive the second dose incentive. The two new sites will not provide second dose incentives for those who receive their first dose at other sites.

Both new sites will offer the FDA-approved Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 12 and older.

The department’s health centers and some multi-service centers are also eligible for the incentive program and offer the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

To qualify for the second dose incentive at an eligible health center or multi-service center, you must have received their first dose on or after Aug. 2, 2021, at an eligible health center or multi-service center and complete the series within 42 days.

Eligible health centers and multi-service centers include:

Acres Home Multi-Service Center, 6719 West Montgomery Road

8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center, 3810 West Fuqua Street

8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays

La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center, 1809 North Main Street

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays

8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol Street

8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays

Northside Health Center, 8504 Schuller Road

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays

8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Sharpstown Health Services, 6201 Bonhomme Road

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays

8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Drive

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays

Sunnyside Health Center, 4605 Wilmington Street

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays

8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays