Houston Health Department opening COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday

Mayor Sylvester Turner said the clinic will expand vaccine access to the general public at high risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19.

HOUSTON — The Houston Health Department is opening the city’s first COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said the clinic will expand vaccine access to the general public at high risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19.

The State of Texas' Phase 1B distribution plan prioritizes people 65 and older and people 16 and older who have at least one chronic medical condition, putting them at increased risk with COVID-19. The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for people 16 years of age and older under the FDA's Emergency Use Authorization.

"We are working efficiently to vaccinate eligible frontline employees and vulnerable Houstonians," Mayor Turner said. "The virus has taken a toll, especially among the elderly and black and brown communities. The vaccine is our best shot to help prevent people from getting sick and potentially suffering severe consequences."

Those who meet the Phase 1A or 1B criteria are eligible to register to receive the free vaccine by appointment from the health department at Saturday’s clinic. The Houston Health Department will announce additional free vaccination opportunities as supply increases.

To make an appointment to receive the Moderna vaccine, call the health department's COVID-19 call center at (832) 393-4220 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning Saturday.

Turner said the call center will provide the location and appointment time for each person who registers for a vaccination. Health Department staff will screen people when they drive into the clinic premises, before they are directed to a secure area to receive the vaccine. They will be monitored for about 15 minutes for any adverse reaction.