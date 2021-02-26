Those 50 and older with chronic health issues can join Houston's COVID vaccine waitlist

Information on where and how to register below.

HOUSTON — Those who are 50 and older with chronic health issues can now register for the Houston Health Department's COVID vaccine waitlist.

This is a big development because initially, only Houston-area residents who were 65 and older could register to get a vaccine.

The health department said you can register online or call 832-393-4301 to join the waitlist.

The waitlist expansion is due to the FEMA vaccination mega site at NRG Park. That site opened Tuesday and will stay open for the next three weeks with the goal of vaccinating 6,000 people each day for seven days a week.

FEMA is covering all the site’s costs while providing the staff and equipment. They’ll use their own vaccine supply separate from the weekly allocation for providers.

The Houston Health Department and Harris County Public Health will bring residents to the FEMA site through their registration sites.

Both health departments said they are focusing on vaccinating people who are older with critical health issues and those who stay in the most vulnerable ZIP codes.

Staff looked at COVID numbers, income, transportation options, and health care access to determine which zip codes will get first priority to the COVID vaccines.

Harris County’s computers will pick people through a weighted, randomized process. That means people living in those vulnerable areas who have signed up for the city or county waitlists have a higher chance of getting the shot.

Houston Health Department is giving people 50 and older living in a high-risk ZIP code top priority from its waitlist, with names chosen randomly.

Everyone getting vaccinated at FEMA’s community vaccination center at NRG Park must have an appointment.