Houston Health Department offering gift cards to those who get the COVID-19 vaccine

The new incentive program is funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

HOUSTON — Starting Monday, the Houston Health Department will be giving away $25 gift cards to people who get fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The $25 gift cards will be awarded to anyone who completes their vaccination series within 42 days of their first dose at a health department health center or multi-service center clinic.

The incentive promotion lasts until 1,900 total gift cards for Walmart, Target, Old Navy, Ross, Amazon, Shell, Walgreens and METRO are awarded.

“We are at a pivotal point in the fight against this deadly virus. Positive cases and hospitalizations are increasing, primarily among the unvaccinated, despite vaccines being free and readily available,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said. “It is our hope the new incentive offered by the Houston Health Department will encourage people to take their best shot and help save lives in the process.”

Eligible clinic locations and hours of operation:

Acres Home Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd.

Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center, 3810 W. Fuqua St.

Tuesdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center, 1809 North Main St.

Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol St.

Thursdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Northside Health Center, 8504 Schuller Rd.

Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Sharpstown Health Services, 6201 Bonhomme Rd.

Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunnyside Health Center, 4605 Wilmington St.

Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 99.5% of Texans who died from COVID-19 from Feb. 8 through July 14, 2021, were unvaccinated. Texas hospitals report more than 90% of patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

“The Delta variant is different because it is much more contagious and, while rare, vaccinated people may get infected and spread it to others,” said Dr. David Persse, chief medical officer for the City of Houston. “While this can seem discouraging, it’s important to remember the vaccines prevent almost everyone who gets a breakthrough infection from serious illness and death. Vaccines are the best tool to protect you and those around you.”

The gift cards will be provided at the time of the second dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are currently authorized for people age 18 and older and Pfizer is approved for people age 12 and older. Vaccination of minors requires parental consent forms, available at the clinics.

Getting vaccinated is free and does not require ID, proof of residency, citizenship, or insurance.

Houston Health Department-affiliated COVID-19 vaccination sites are available with or without appointments. Locations are available at HoustonEmergency.org or by calling 832-393-4220.