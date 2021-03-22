Houston Health Department opens COVID vaccine appointment portal

The portal will close after 13,070 new slots fill.

HOUSTON — On Sunday evening, the Houston Health Department announced its COVID-19 vaccine portal was opening for more than 13,000 new appointments to be made.

"The appointments are for Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Bayou City Event Center or first doses of Moderna vaccine at Delmar Stadium and The Parking Spot," the city said in a release.

Appointments are available for the week of March 22 through March 27.

You can also click on these links to self-register:

Bayou City Event Center (800 doses of Johnson & Johnson on March 22-23)

Delmar Stadium (5,650 doses of Moderna on March 22-27)

The Parking Spot (6,665 doses of Moderna on March 23-27)

The portal will close when 13,070 new appointment slots are full.

Appointments are only confirmed upon receipt of an email or text message and confirmation numbers will be verified on-site. People who show up without confirmed appointments will be turned away.

Text VACCINE to 713-526-1111 for phone numbers and information about vaccines

Appointment registration is also available by phone to people age 60 and older through the Area Agency on Aging at 832-393-4301. People with disabilities can call the Aging and Disability Resource Center at 832-393-5500. Anyone else needing registration assistance can contact the COVID-19 call center at 832-393-4220.

The department sent appointment invitations to approximately 80,000 people on its vaccine waitlists with a response rate of approximately 35%. The waitlists are currently closed but appointment invitations will continue to go out to people on the lists. The department may reopen the waitlists in the future.

People can learn about new appointment opportunities through email, text message, voice call, or mobile app push notification by registering for the HoustonRecovers subscription of AlertHouston at AlertHouston.org.