Houston-area health care workers begin getting second COVID-19 vaccine shot

Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines both require two doses administered three and four weeks apart, respectively.

HOUSTON — Frontline health care workers in Houston and Galveston began receiving their second and final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

Tuesday's vaccinations occurred exactly three weeks after some hospitals in the Texas Medical Center received their initial shipment of Pfizer vaccines.

Dr. Linda Yancey, an infectious disease specialist with Memorial Hermann, got her second shot in the morning.

“Seven days from now, I will be 95% protected from symptomatic COVID,” said Dr. Yancey.

Dr. Yancey said the only side effect from the first dose was a little bit of soreness in her arm.

“I’m just so pleased that I’m not gonna have to worry about bringing (COVID-19) home to my family,” she said. “I’m not gonna have to worry about potentially spreading it to any patients. That’s just a nightmare.”

In Galveston, UTMB employees also got their second doses Tuesday.

“We’ve been joking at work that we could throw off our masks and dance in the rain,” said Roy Christian, a UMTB nurse. “Of course, we can’t, but the day is coming a lot sooner, so I’m really excited to be done with it.”

Christian said in the three weeks since the first shot, he has not experienced side effects beyond tenderness at the injection spot.

Spokespeople for UTMB, Memorial Hermann, MD Anderson, and Houston Methodist all told KHOU 11 on Tuesday there is enough supply for everyone who got the first dose to get both shots.

“When they get their first vaccine, we have them make the appointment right then to get the second dose,” said Dr. Yancey. “I was already set up for the appointment. I got a nice little text message on my phone reminding me to show up.”