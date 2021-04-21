White House vaccinations coordinator: It's never been easier to get vaccinated in Houston

Dr. Bechara Choucair says getting vaccinated isn’t the only thing you can do to help end the pandemic. You can also encourage others to do the same.

The supply of COVID-19 vaccines is ramping up, so anyone who wants a shot in the Houston area can get one without appointment and with no wait time.

Dr. Bechara Choucair is the White House vaccination coordinator. He spoke one-one-one to KHOU11 reporter Stephanie Whitfield Wednesday about vaccination efforts in Texas.

“More than half of adults in this country have already gotten at least one shot. We have to celebrate that, but we also have the second half to engage,” said Dr. Choucair.

In Texas, the percent of people vaccinated is slightly lower - 46% of adults have gotten at least one shot. Some vaccine hubs are having trouble finding people who want the doses they have. Dr. Choucair says the government is spending $3 billion on a national campaign to build vaccine confidence through media ads and community organizations.

“What we know is for this group is they like to hear from their doctors. They want to talk to their doctors or nurses,” he said. “They like trusted messengers in their communities. Their faith leaders. Their community health workers. They want to hear from family and friends who have been vaccinated.”

That’s why he says getting vaccinated isn’t the only thing you can do to help end the pandemic.