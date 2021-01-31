Nearly 60,000 COVID vaccine doses headed to Houston

The Department of State Health Services announcing 520,425 doses will be going out to Texans this week with 58,650 going to Harris County.

HOUSTON — The state of Texas will get another half a million first doses this week, nearly 60,000 of those are coming to Harris County. And on top of that, even more second doses are on the way.

Hundreds of Houston veterans lined up outside the VA hospital Saturday morning for their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"It’s been a long year, and at my age, we quarantined a lot," Army Veteran George Thoftne said. “It’s a new day.”

Hours later, Mayor Sylvester Turner was at the HOPE Clinic in west Houston, where he was due for his second dose, and announced the clinic would vaccinate 500 people there Saturday.

“We want people in this area to know that you are not forgotten. And then, as we get more supplies, we can extend our reach to other vulnerable communities," Mayor Turner said.

And more supplies are on the way. The Department of State Health Services announcing 520,425 doses will be going out to Texans this week with 58,650 going to Harris County. That includes 9,000 to each Harris County and Houston Health Departments.

The state is also ordering 188,225 second doses for people first vaccinated a few weeks ago.

Those second doses are in high demand. This past week, Houston Health Department asked people not to call their phone lines about the second shot, and to only contact them if you’re due very soon.

“If you haven’t heard anything within 48 hours, but not three to four days, a week and a half ahead of time, because that really just slows the process down," Mayor Turner said.