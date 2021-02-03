Houston expands who can get on COVID vaccine waitlist for FEMA site

The Houston Health Department now says anyone eligible under 1a and 1b can register.

HOUSTON — Anyone eligible to get the COVID vaccine in Texas can now get on the city of Houston’s waitlist for the FEMA site at NRG Park and its other locations.

The Houston Health Department announced on Monday that it’s opening the waitlist to all age groups of people eligible in Phase 1a and 1b. Phase 1a of the state’s criteria covers front-line health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1b is for anyone who is 65 and older and people age 16 and up with medical conditions that put them at greater risk of severe illnesses from COVID-19.

If you fall in 1a or 1b, you can register at HoustonEmergency.org/covid19. Registration is also available by phone to people age 60 and older. That number is 832-393-4301. And people with disabilities can call 832-393-5500. For more registration help, you can call 832-393-4220.

Before Monday’s expansion, the waitlist was only open to people age 65 and up and people who are 60 years of age and older with chronic health conditions.

The NRG site can vaccinate about 6,000 people per day and is open seven days a week for three weeks, which began on Feb. 24. After that, it transitions to second doses for three weeks.

Both Harris County and the City of Houston schedule 3,000 people per day.