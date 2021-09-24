LIST: Locations offering the COVID booster shot in the Houston area

Millions of people are now eligible for a COVID booster shot.

HOUSTON — Workers considered ‘high-risk’ are eligible to get a Pfizer or Moderna booster shots for COVID-19. That includes healthcare workers, teachers, daycare staff, grocery workers and emergency responders. People 65 and older and adults 18 and older with underlying health conditions are also eligible.

Booster shots of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are also recommended for people 18 and older who got vaccinated at least two months ago. Those who are eligible can choose a booster dose that's different from their original vaccine.

Right now, the booster is only available for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and you must have had your first dose of two doses at least six months ago. Here is more about the eligibility.

Where to get the booster shot in the Houston area

Harris County Public Health -- Boosters are free for eligible residents. Pfizer boosters are the only ones available at this time. Appointments are recommended but not required. Click here to book an appointment and find a location. You can also call 832-927-8787.

Memorial Hermann Hospital -- You can go to any Memorial Hermann walk-in clinics to receive a booster of the Pfizer vaccine. Just make sure you have your COVID vaccination card with you.

Houston Methodist -- Click here to book an appointment to get a booster of the Pfizer vaccine.

CVS Pharmacy -- For now, CVS is the only provider offering the Moderna boosters in addition to the Pfizer vaccines. Click here to book an appointment.

Walgreens -- Click here to book an appointment for a Pfizer booster shot.

CDC recommendations for booster shots

Below is verbatim from the CDC website, when it comes to COVID booster shots:

For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after their initial series:

65 years and older

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

For the nearly 15 million people who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.