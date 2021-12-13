Watch live: Mayor Turner, Texas Children's Hospital to announce citywide vaccination event

You can stream the announcement live at 11 a.m. in the video player above or on the KHOU 11 YouTube page.

HOUSTON — HAPPENING NOW | Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Texas Children's Hospital will be announcing an upcoming citywide vaccination event.

This comes after health officials confirmed several cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant in the Greater Houston area.

There is still very little known about the omicron variant, but President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said it does not look like there's a great degree of severity to it.

"But we have really got to be careful before we make any determinations that it is less severe or it really doesn't cause any severe illness, comparable to delta," Fauci said.

Because there are still relatively few cases of the variant in the U.S., doctors are learning about it through data from other parts of the world.

“Looking at data out of South Africa, it looks like omicron is very transmissible. It may be more transmissible than delta," said Dr. Wesley Long with Houston Methodist. "But then it’s also important to remember South Africa is a different country, with a low vaccination rate, and with the AstraZeneca vaccine that we don’t use here."

As of Dec. 9, U.S. health officials expanded the Pfizer COVID booster shot to those 16 and older. The Moderna and Johnson and Johnson boosters are only available to those 18 and older.

The Pfizer and Moderna boosters are available six months after the second dose, and the Johnson and Johnson booster shots are available two months after the single shot.

