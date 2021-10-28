Houston Health Department vaccinates 1,000th person against COVID-19

The 70-year-old got his first shot at his house. Other Houstonians are eligible for the department’s in-home program.

HOUSTON — The Houston Health Department vaccinated their 1,000th client against COVID-19 on Thursday.

The department met 70-year-old Clifford Faggans at his house to give him his first shot. He uses a wheelchair and is considered homebound, so it’s difficult for him to get to a vaccination site. He got a dose of the Moderna vaccine after learning about Houston Health’s in-home vaccination program.

“I am an amputee, and when I need to get around to do anything, I need my ScooterM,” said Faggans. “So, when I was told that I could get my vaccine from this program in my home I thought it was great not having to travel and wait in the long lines.”

Other Houstonians are also eligible to schedule an at-home appointment for a COVID vaccine. The city’s health department is making it available to people that meet one of the following criteria:

60-year-olds or older

59-year-olds or younger with health conditions

Homebound patients

Patients with disabilities

Veterans

The Houston Health Department offers shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Patients can schedule their first and second doses, additional shots and booster shots.