'A lot to look forward to' | Dr. Peter Hotez said we could get back to normal by this summer

HOUSTON — Life could be getting back to normal by this summer. That’s according to Dr. Peter Hotez of Baylor College of Medicine.
Dr. Hotez says at the rate people are getting vaccinated, life could return to normal by this summer.
What does that mean?
The vaccine expert says people can go to work, school and eat at restaurants without worrying about getting sick. However, Hotez says that can only happen if 80 percent of adults and adolescents get the vaccine.
“These are big, important developments,” he said. “The point is we have a lot to look forward to in June and July.”
Dr. Hotez says people should be able to travel freely by this summer, at least within the U.S. Only a few other countries are administering vaccines as quickly as us, so it could be a while before international travel is advised.