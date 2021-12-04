'A lot to look forward to' | Dr. Peter Hotez said we could get back to normal by this summer

Dr. Hotez says it can only happen if =80 percent of adults and adolescents get the vaccine.

HOUSTON — Life could be getting back to normal by this summer. That’s according to Dr. Peter Hotez of Baylor College of Medicine.

Dr. Hotez says at the rate people are getting vaccinated, life could return to normal by this summer.

What does that mean?

The vaccine expert says people can go to work, school and eat at restaurants without worrying about getting sick. However, Hotez says that can only happen if 80 percent of adults and adolescents get the vaccine.

“These are big, important developments,” he said. “The point is we have a lot to look forward to in June and July.”