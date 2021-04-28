'The ground game' | Health leaders say strategies need to shift as COVID-19 vaccine demand drops

“Now we’re into what the White House has called the 'ground game' where we actually need to get out and make it easier for people to get a vaccine."

HOUSTON — As the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine starts to drop, the strategy needs to shift.

"Just about everybody who was seeking a vaccine has received one," said Dr. David Callender, President & CEO of Memorial Hermann. “Now we’re into what the White House has called the 'ground game' where we actually need to get out and make it easier for people to get a vaccination.”

Dr. Callender says now they need to focus on hard-to-reach populations.

“Going out into neighborhoods, often times with a partner, so a local school, a church," Dr. Callender said.

He says a fourth vaccine could help in that effort. Novavax could get emergency use approval for its two-shot vaccine sometime in May.

“It doesn’t require the cold chain storage that are required by Pfizer and Moderna. It’s pretty easy to transport. So there are things about it that would make it very desirable," Dr. Callender said.

And Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot dose is back in the action after the FDA resumed use last week.

But when it comes to requiring the vaccine for his own employees, Dr. Callender says just like their mandatory flu shot, a COVID-19 vaccine will be required at some point in the future.

“We don’t think now is the time to do that for Memorial Hermann. We’re still using the safety measures that have worked so well for us since the onset of the pandemic," Dr. Callender said.

He says that time will likely be when there is “community control," meaning there’s a very low level of transmission and most restrictions have been lifted.