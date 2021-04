Judge Lina Hidalgo plans to discuss the new system today during a press conference. Watch live on this page.

HOUSTON — Harris County plans to roll out a new on-demand COVID-19 vaccination appointment system.

County Judge Lina Hidalgo is planning to speak to the media today at 12:30 p.m. about it.

You can watch live on this page or download the KHOU11 app to watch. We will also stream the press conference live on our YouTube page.