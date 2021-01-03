12,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine to arrive in Houston as early as Tuesday

The Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID vaccine was FDA-approved for emergency use authorization Saturday.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed Houston's FEMA vaccination site could receive 12,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine as early as Tuesday.

The Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID vaccine was FDA-approved for emergency use authorization over the weekend.

Texas has been allocated 24,000 doses in the first week of distribution, and according to state health officials, it will be distributed between three FEMA vaccination sites in Houston, Dallas and Arlington.

Dallas and Arlington will split the other 12,000.

Texas is expected to receive more than 200,000 doses of the vaccine for distribution the following week, officials said.

Johnson & Johnson said it plans to ship 20 million doses in the U.S. by the end of March and an additional 80 million doses before the end of June.

In clinical trials, the new vaccine worked especially well in protecting recipients from severe disease and hospitalizations, but its efficacy rate of 72% in U.S. trials is less than its competitors. Pfizer and Moderna were shown to be 94% to 95% effective against COVID-19.

However, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was tested while COVID-19 variants were becoming more widespread. It remains unclear how these variants could affect the efficacy rates for the other two vaccines.

As of Feb. 25, five million vaccine doses have been administered overall in Texas. That equals about 5.8% of the state’s population — a long way from the 70% to 80% that experts estimate is necessary to achieve herd immunity.

It would require nearly 100% of adults to be vaccinated to reach those figures, according to census numbers.

To schedule an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from Harris County Public Health (HCPH), click here or call 832-927-8787.