Harris County Public Health pausing COVID-19 testing, vaccinations for Monday due to winter weather

HOUSTON — The Harris County Public Health Department announced they are pausing COVID-19 testing operations and not scheduling vaccine appointments for Monday, Feb. 15.

This is due to the winter weather forecasted for early next week.

The spokesperson for the health department said if you have an appointment already scheduled for this day you will be notified of any changes.

The KHOU 11 Weather Team reports that a high impact winter storm is possible on Monday with ice, sleet and possibly even snow. In Southeast Texas, the latest computer models show we could see temperatures dip below 20 — the lowest we've seen in decades.

It's too soon to know for sure which areas in Houston specifically will see ice or snow or a wintry mix, if anyone, but it will be dangerously cold either way.