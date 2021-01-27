Harris County officials say they’ve fixed vaccine online waitlist issues, added more call takers

Harris County Public Health officials said they fixed the bug around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and have had no issues since.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Officials at Harris County Public Health said Wednesday they added call takers and fixed issues that caused their online portal for the COVID-19 vaccine waitlist to go down shortly after launch.

Mac McClendon, Director of Harris County Public Health’s Office of Public Health Preparedness and Response, blamed a programming glitch for taking down the portal for several hours Tuesday.

“We were using architecture from a previous tool, and it was combined into the new tool,” McClendon said. “We realized that there was a glitch in that particular architecture.”

McClendon said the bug was fixed around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and there have been no issues since.

“This morning, we sent our first batch of registration notices out, and people have since been registering,” he said. “We have not had a hiccup ... this morning.”

McClendon said the call center was swamped Tuesday.

“There were over 70,000 calls inbound yesterday during our operating hours,” he said. “We only have around 30 or 35 people answering the phones at any given time there, and if you just do the simple math, sometimes there’s gonna be a wait.”

He said they are adding call takers.

More than 103,000 people had signed up for the waitlist as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Some social media users and viewers told KHOU they received both a waitlist confirmation and an appointment confirmation.

McClendon said anyone who got a QR code has an appointment and is no longer on the waitlist. He says he’ll have his team investigate any double messages.

HCPH recommends anyone who lacks Internet access or is uncomfortable using social media should call the county’s call center at 832-927-8787.

McClendon said there is currently no closing date for the waitlist.