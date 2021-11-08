H-E-B Pharmacy limits walk-in hours, encourages appointments for COVID-19 vaccine

Starting Monday, walk-ins will only be accepted from noon to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

HOUSTON — H-E-B is temporarily encouraging those interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccine at its pharmacies to schedule an appointment online.

H-E-B Pharmacy is modifying its hours for walk-in availability. Starting Monday, walk-ins will only be accepted from noon to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. On weekends, COVID-19 vaccinations will be given by appointment only.

According to H-E-B, these are temporary moves used to improve wait times and make the process more efficient. The company said the demand for COVID-19 vaccines at its pharmacies has significantly grown amid a rise in cases and stress on hospitals.

“Recently, the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered from H-E-B Pharmacy locations each week has more than doubled,” the company said in a news release. “This week, H-E-B pharmacies are on track to administer more than 75,000 COVID-19 shots.”

Since H-E-B rolled out the vaccine earlier this year, the company said it has administered nearly 2 million doses via in-store pharmacies and community outreach events.