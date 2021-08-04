From airports to nursing homes, these publicly-funded places can't require a vaccine passport in Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott's new executive order says organizations in Texas that receive public funds can not require people to show proof of their vaccine status.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced a new executive order Tuesday that would not allow Texas governmental agencies and political subdivisions to create a so-called "vaccine passport" requirement.

Abbott's order also “prohibits organizations receiving public funds from requiring consumers to provide documentation of vaccine status in order to receive any service or enter any place.”

Public funding can come in many forms, including grants, COVID-19 relief money and other programs.

These are some of the places and businesses that will not be able to require a vaccine passport, according to Gov. Abbott's executive order.

Airlines

These companies do receive grants and funding from the state.

The Aviation Division of the Texas Department of Transportation helps cities and counties apply for, receive and disburse federal and state funds for their airports.

Texas has a 300-airport Texas Airport System Plan (TASP) that outlines this financial support.

The state's Aviation Division also participates in the Federal Aviation Administration's State Block Grant Program.

In March, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport received $60 million in relief funds while several Houston-area airports received more than $50 million.

Public colleges

Public colleges and universities received funding from local and state governments.

One key way public funding is provided is through the General Appropriations Act, public institutions receive funding from the state.

The Texas Comprehensive Research Fund, which was created in 2015, also supports public universities.

This public fund will be providing $7.1 million annually to 25 state during FY 2020-21, according to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

Private colleges and universities are not included in Abbott's Executive Order, since these are mainly funded through tuition fees and with the help of donors.

Long-term care facilities

Many long-term care facilities also receive public funding through the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

Texas nursing homes have received more than $600 million in federal relief money due to the pandemic, according to records from the Centers for Medicaid and Medicaid Services.

Correctional facilities

The prisons and jails in Texas are primarily funded by the state government.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice oversees the budget for the state's criminal justice system.

Some examples of publicly-funded payments include payments for correctional officers and programs for the inmates, like Texas' academic and vocational pilot program.

In the FY 2019, health care for prisoners cost $750 million, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Homeless shelters

Many homeless shelters in Texas receive funding from the state through different programs.

One of the main forms of funding comes from the Emergency Solutions Grants program, formerly the Emergency Shelter Grants Program. This provides a grant that gives money to private nonprofit organizations, cities.

The program provides services to help the homeless regain stability in permanent housing.

The Emergency Solutions Grants program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and is administered by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.

Public libraries

Public libraries in Texas receive both state and federal funding to operate.

Federal funding comes from the Institute of Museum and Library Services through the Library Services and Technology Act grants, which are meant to add to state funding.

The Texas State Library and Archives Commission also provides grants to public and academic libraries.

During FY 2021, the Institute of Museum and Library Services received $197.5 million in federal funding for its Library Services and Technology Act, according to the Texas Library Association.

Professional sports stadiums and arenas

Stadiums, arenas and ballparks for professional sports teams in Texas have received public funding to help build their facilities.

AT&T Stadium required $325 million from both the City of Arlington and the Dallas Cowboys. The public financing comes from a 3% hotel occupancy tax and a 6% car rental tax.

The new Globe Life Field included a public-private partnership that called for a 50-50 split between the Texas Rangers and the City of Arlington, which is funded by a 1/2 cent sales tax, 2% hotel tax, and a 5% car rental tax.