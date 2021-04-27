Giant inflatable COVID-19 cell used to attract people who want to learn more about vaccine

"They look at it, and they’re like, oh wow! And some other people are ready for corona to be gone. So we’re encouraging them to come and get their vaccine."

HOUSTON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just relaxed some of its recommendations for face mask usage. The CDC points to data and research which shows Americans no longer need to wear a face mask while outside.

The CDC reports, vaccinated or not, masks aren’t needed when people walk, bike or run outside, alone or with members of their household.

The rollback of recommendations may sound great to Americans. But the Chief Medical Officer for the City of Houston, Dr. David Persse, worries fewer rules might give people the wrong idea.

“I do worry that people are going to get the sense that this is over,” Dr. Persse said, “and although things are improving, this isn’t over yet.”

Dr. Persse continues to urge and encourage people who are 16 years old or older to get both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“We really need to keep pushing, getting vaccinated," Dr. Persse said.

Harris County Public Health employees like Virginia Martinez are trying. Martinez was one of several patient educators who stood outside a vaccine clinic at the Leonel Castillo Community Center in Houston Tuesday. A 10-foot-tall inflatable COVID-19 cell caught the eye of people in the neighborhood that’s located just north of downtown Houston.

“You know, corona’s changed so many lives and so, you know, I think there’s emotions and mixed feelings there," Martinez said. “They look at it, and they’re like, oh wow! And some other people are like (growls). They’re ready for corona to be gone. So we’re encouraging them to come and get their vaccine.”

“I think it’s always important that we reach people where they’re most comfortable,” said Adrian Garcia, Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner who hosted the vaccine clinic at the community center.

Commisioner Garcia’s vaccine clinics are in neighborhoods. The free shots are even available on Sunday, and doors are open later to accommodate people who can’t get to a clinic during normal business hours.

Commissioner Garcia wants people who’ve been vaccinated to share their experience and spread the word.

“Be an ambassador. Let your friends, your family, your colleagues, your neighbors, strangers at the store know that you have gotten the vaccine, and they should get it, too," Commissioner Garcia said.