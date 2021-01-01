Getting a COVID-19 vaccine in the Houston area is not so easy

Confusion abounds as residents are eager to roll up their sleeves and get shots.

HOUSTON — Confusion abounds when it comes to getting COVID-19 vaccines into the arms of those who need them.

Fort Bend County Judge K.P. George wrote constituents Thursday saying the county’s health department has no vaccines to give.

According to a map on the Texas Department of State Health Services website, thousands of grocery stores, clinics and hospitals throughout Texas have the vaccine.

So why are people having such a tough time getting one?

The Fort Bend County Judge says his office has received a surge of communications from those asking about the vaccines.

The county judge says there is no centralized sign up system or distribution plan and is advising people to work with the providers listed on the state’s map.

He says Fort Bend County’s health department has gotten approval to give the vaccines, but even now, hasn’t received a single dose.

George says he has no idea when they’ll get any, either.

Some Houston-area residents say they’ve checked, and some of the listed vaccine providers say they are out of vaccines and don’t know when they’ll be getting more.

A spokesperson with DSHS said some vaccine shipments expected last week were late and providers didn’t get them until Monday or Tuesday.

The Texas Hospital Association said on Wednesday several shipments of the Moderna vaccine had to be set aside and replaced because cold storage requirements for the vaccines had been compromised.

Harris County health officials have advised against gatherings outside of households this New Year’s Eve.