Register here for the Galveston County online COVID-19 vaccine waitlist

Galveston County's vaccine registration portal launched Wednesday with hopes of simplifying the process of getting people on the vaccine waitlist.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Galveston County health officials are launching an online portal to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments. Shortly after launching the online registration portal, the website changed to say it was coming soon. Check back to see when it opens again.

Initial doses of the vaccine are available to health care workers (Phase 1A) and people over the age of 65, or people over the age of 16 with medical conditions that put them at a greater risk of severe disease or death from COVID-19 (Phase 1B).

The link went live just before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Click here to register for the vaccine. You can also click on the link at the bottom of this article. Those who don't have internet or a working email address can call the county's phone bank at (877) 389-2318.

"Those interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccination from the Galveston County Health District, UTMB Health or the county vaccine hub locations will be asked to create an account and answer a few questions regarding their health status in the waitlist application. That information will be used by medical professionals to make sure those most at risk of being hospitalized from COVID-19 will get an opportunity to schedule an appointment as vaccine supplies become available.," county health officials said. "Once someone creates an account, they will receive a confirmation email letting them know their information is on the waitlist. Once that person is eligible to receive the vaccine based on his or her level of risk, they will receive an email alerting them to schedule an appointment. Within the notification, there will be a link to the website where they can schedule an appointment. The scheduling link will only be valid for 24 hours."

You don't have to be a Galveston County resident or a UTMB patient to register but a separate email address is needed for each person who is interested in joining the waitlist.

"UTMB was very recently named a COVID-19 vaccine hub provider by the State of Texas. We are pleased to gain this designation and look forward to working with other partners in the region to vaccinate individuals in the community in accordance with state guidelines, as vaccines are received," the website says. "Working in concert with Galveston County, the Galveston County Health District and other community partners, we’ll be focusing on vaccinating as many individuals as possible, as quickly and conveniently as possible, with the vaccine stocks to be made available to us. We will communicate about vaccine hub activities—including location and registration process—once those arrangements have been finalized."

The county's first vaccination event was held on Jan. 23 at Walter Hall Park in League City, where more than 700 people were vaccinated.