Galveston County health officials to discuss mass COVID-19 vaccination efforts

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Health officials will hold a news conference on Wednesday afternoon to talk about the mass COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Galveston County.
The news conference will be held at 1 p.m. at Walter Hall Park in League City.
Galveston County Judge Mark Henry, Galveston County Local Health Authority Dr. Philip Keiser and Dr. Janak Patel with the University of Texas Medical Branch will be at the news conference.
The update will come a little over a week since UTMB, one of Galveston County's two state-designated vaccination hubs, was forced to cancel some vaccinations due to the state's new plan. When the new plan was released, county officials said it "significantly prioritize(d) urban areas over suburban and rural communities."
Gov. Greg Abbott's plan focuses on large hubs to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.
For example, health officials in Galveston County said, "Harris County will get one dose for every 165 residents compared to one dose for every 855 residents in Galveston County."
