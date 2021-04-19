'There’s simply not enough demand' | Galveston County asks state to pause COVID vaccine shipments

Galveston County will be phasing out its mass drive-thru clinic, making May 1 its last day of operation.

Galveston County has asked the state to not send any more vaccines for next week due to a high supply and low demand.

Dr. Philip Keiser with the Galveston County Health District said by pausing the shipment of COVID vaccines, county officials can get a better sense of how many vaccines they need in the future.

Kesier said the number of residents making appointments for the county's drive-thru clinic is on the decline.

"We have the ability to give up to 4,500 new vaccines a day at our drive-thru center at Walter Hall Park," said Keiser. "Last week when we looked at our appointments, we had 300 one day, 400 another day."

For this reason, Galveston County has decided to phase out its drive-thru clinic, making May 1 its last day of operation.

"There’s simply not enough demand to keep the mass drive-thrus going," Keiser said.

Keiser believes closing the mass drive-thru clinic in Galveston County puts the county one step closer to life before coronavirus.

"Under normal circumstances, you don’t drive through a public park, wait in line to have someone stick a needle in your arm. You drive to your doctor or clinic and you get a vaccine."

According to The Texas Department of State Health Services, 73 percent of adults over 65 have gotten at least one vaccine dose in Galveston County. Forty-five percent of adults 16 and older have gotten at least one vaccine dose in Galveston County.

For information on how to get a COVID vaccine in Galveston County, click here.