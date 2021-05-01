Galveston County to start administering COVID-19 vaccine to public on Thursday

The county has 400 doses and is limiting them to people 65 years of age and older.

GALVESTON, Texas — Certain people can start getting vaccinated for COVID-19 in Galveston County on Thursday, but an appointment is needed.

The Galveston County Health District will offer the Moderna vaccine to people who are age 65 and older. A phone line will be open starting Wednesday at 9 a.m. for people who want to make an appointment. The number to call once it opens is (409) 547-4015

Health officials in Galveston County say they’ve received 400 doses of the vaccine.

They're urging patience, especially when making an appointment.

They expect to get more vaccine doses in the coming weeks so that more groups of people can get vaccinated.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines and required forms, visit the Galveston County Health District website.